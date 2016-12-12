Successful business people say new labor secretary wrong for the country

Posted by & filed under Economy, Labor, News and Public Affairs, Wages, Working Conditions.

Share this:

BY Rob Lorei

On Radioactivity Friday we heard from Fred Rotondaro, a member of the Patriotic Millionaires,  a group of high-net worth Americans who in a press release yesterday came out against Donald Trump’s choice for secretary of labor, Andy Puzder. Puzder is the Chief Executive of CKE Restaurants, which francises the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr restaurant chains, who in the past has criticized minimum wage increases, labor unions, and worker protection laws.  

Rotondaro has had a varied career that includes journalism, teaching, anti-poverty and civil rights work, and national association management. He was a senior fellow from 2003 to 2015 at the Center for American Progress where he concentrated on poverty and inequality. He has written extensively for academic and popular publications. He holds a PhD in American Studies from New York University, an honorary doctorate from Wheeling College, and is currently Chair of the Board of Catholics in Alliance for the Common Good.

  • Gina T

    Right on Rotonardo! *Sigh* I am not a member of Patriotic Millionaires. But I don’t see who could be so resentful over making sure working people earn a living wage. Trump spit on all the middle class who voted for him with Puzder’s nomination. Like Mr. Rotonardo, I consider myself having gotten a leg up when I got grants and loans to go to college. At the time, the gov’t. provided loans at a mere 3 percent interest, and I paid mine back. There was no privatizing of student loans, then. I also worked very hard to get myself through college. But everyone deserves a leg up — and your guest is right on in everything he said! Thanks for finding these interesting people.