By Rob Lorei

Today on WMNF’s Radioactivity Rob Lorei talked with New York Times reporter Andrew Huggins about his front page story from this past Sunday which looks at Russian support for right wing and neo-nazi political groups in Europe. Higgins reports on a network of extremists in Hungary, France and Scandinavia who receive funding, mock combat training and organizational support from Russian banks, military intelligence and groups allied with the Kremlin.