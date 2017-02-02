WMNF’s Radioactivity with Rob Lorei

2-2-17

Good morning, welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

Coming up today we’ll talk with former state Senator Paula Dockery about the upcoming legislative session.

But first two listener comments about yesterday’s program. Yesterday we had three guests between 11 and 1PM talking about President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, the organizing after the Women’s March and we talked with a local religious leader about the new refugee ban on travel to the US. Here’s what two listeners had to say.

Tape

Our guest, Paula Dockery, served 16 years in the state legislature from 1996 to 2012 as a Republican representing districts in Polk County. The last ten years she was a member of the Florida Senate. In the past four years she‘s been writing a weekly column about state issues that’s appeared in many of the major newspapers around the state. In the column she’s taken on the powerful special interests in the Tallahassee and clearly explained the legislative process to readers. She announced last month that she’s taking a sabbatical from writing the column. FMI