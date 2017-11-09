How accessible are Florida’s medical cannabis dispensaries?

Share this:

A year ago Florida voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the state constitution allowing people with cancer and some other medical conditions to use medical cannabis; but some communities have enacted moratoriums or even bans slowing down the roll-out of medical pot dispensaries.

WMNF News spoke with Victoria Walker. She does community relations with Trulieve, a medical marijuana dispensary company with four branches in the Tampa Bay area and more across the state.

Listen:

Trulieve has medical cannabis dispensaries in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Bradenton.