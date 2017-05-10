Adam Putnam is running for Florida governor; deflects question on climate

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam announced Wednesday morning that he’s running for Florida Governor; many people think he has the support to be elected in 2018.

About 1,500 people stood in the sweltering midday heat in front of the historic courthouse in Polk County’s city of Bartow to hear the announcement from the Republican Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Putnam promised to put Florida first and to support police, the military, veterans and the Second Amendment.

Right after Putnam’s announcement, WMNF News asked him what the Florida governor’s role should be in curbing emissions of the main gas causing climate change. But Putnam deflected the problem to the federal government.

Putnam was introduced by tough-on-crime Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Here’s the Facebook Live video of Putnam’s announcement:

Here’s the first half of the announcement speech:

Here’s the second half:

Here’s WMNF’s brief interview with Putnam: