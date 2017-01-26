Adjusting To New Leadership On Morning Energy

On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45 president of the United States of America. And given all of the chatter that has taken place in the media and throughout local communities — his leadership style for some “leaves a lot to be desired”.

Some have even gone as far as describing his personality as “extreme by any standard, and particularly rare for a presidential candidate”. His mind has also been even described by one psychologist as being filled with narcissism, disagreeableness and grandiosity. Despite what your personal feelings may be about President Trump, Americans are once again having to adjust to new leadership in our government – which is not always easy to do. On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring how to adjust to new leadership in various areas of our lives….

