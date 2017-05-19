Trump Meets with Leaders of Two Countries with Poor Human Rights Records

Trump Administration Continues to Neglect Human Rights Abuses

President Trump met with the Turkish president on Tuesday, and later this week he’ll travel to Saudi Arabia. Human rights activists say that both countries have troubling records on torture, press freedom, and respect for individual liberty. Host Rob Lorei interviewed Andrea Prasow, deputy Washington Director at Human Rights Watch, one of the world’s leading human rights organizations.

Meeting in Tampa Could Have Big Impact on Florida Constitution

Every 20 years, the Florida Constitution Revision Commission meets to propose changes to the Florida Constitution. The CRC is traveling the state, and held its only meeting in Tampa on Wednesday. The public portion of that meeting took place at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry Campus. Ellen Freidin was campaign chair of the drive to amend the Florida constitution to require more compact legislative and congressional districts. She was also a member of the last Constitutional Revision Commission in 1997-1998. Rob spoke with Freidin about what to expect at the meeting.

To listen back to these interviews from Tuesday, May 16, 2017 click here.