Bug Control Professor on the Sustainable Living Program

On Monday’s Sustainable Living program we talked about pests that some might consider unsustainable in our homes.

Our very special guest on our first program of the year was Phil Koehler, Professor of Structural Pest Control & Urban Entomology at the University of Florida. Phil is well known for his research in urban entomology and we focused on structural pest control, including research on bed bugs, cockroaches, termites, and rats.

There wasn’t anything that this experienced bug professor could not answer and anyone living in the our area, the apparent roach capital of the US, should have listened. Great show Phil, Thanks!

For more information on a variety of home and garden subjects, including buggy ones, visit the University of Florida IFAS site edis.ifas.ufl.edu