On today’s WMNF Sustainable Living Program we talked about hybrid and electric cars; but first Ted Dillard joined the show to talk about his new book titled “Power-in Flux – the History of Electric Motorcycles”. Tom Krumerich that heads up our local Sierra Club’s ‘Healthy Air Campaign’ joined the remainder of the show to talk about Sierra Club efforts to get gas burning cars off our roads and how to buy a used hybrid or electric car. Todd Thomson, with Tampa Hybrids, called in during the show with some great information about used hybrids & EVs.

