“Celebrating Fathers” on Morning Energy

Father’s Day means different things to different people, depending on what your relationship is with your father “now” or in the “past”. And although some of you may have fathers that have disappointed you, especially if they chose not to be a part of your life. Hopefully for those fathers who will be tuning in to this program, perhaps something that is shared on program will simmer in your hearts and spark a desire in you to reconnect with your loved ones.….

As a part of our musical journey, not only will we be highlighting positive traits of “fathers and father figures”, but we will also spend time talking about important political fathers as well.

Join Me, Renna (your radio Flayme) as we go on another musical journey Friday morning from 4 to 6am!!! Looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in!….If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.