Clean Air Fair or Poor?

On today’s Sustainable Living Program our topic was Clean Air and EPC’s upcoming annual Clean Air Fair in Tampa. We had guests from Hillsborough County’s Environmental Protection Commission and the Sierra Club Suncoast Chapter. Cars, solar, coal, dirty air in Hillsborough County, the VW settlement, and the Clean Air Fair were the topics of the day. The VW survey we talked about is at: https://floridadep.gov/air/air-director/content/volkswagen-settlement-florida-mitigation-fund#SURVEY

