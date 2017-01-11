Climate Scientists Ignored By Donald Trump

By Rob Lorei

On Monday about 100 people protested outside the Tampa office of US Senator Marco Rubio. They called on Rubio to acknowledge that climate change is real and for Rubio to oppose the climate science deniers who they say have been nominated to President elect Trump’s cabinet—including the incoming EPA Secretary, the new head of Interior, Rick Perry as Energy Secretary and Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson to head the State Department. Tillerson’s hearings began Wednesday morning. Recently a group of Florida climate scientists wrote a letter to the president-elect asking for a meeting. So far they’ve not heard back from Trump. Our guest on Radioactivity Tuesday was one of those scientists is David Hastings Professor of Marine Science & Chemistry at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg