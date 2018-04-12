WMNF is collecting recyclable electronics for Earth Day

WMNF is working with Regency Technologies to get these electronics out of your way, and properly disposed of!
Starting April 23 at 1210 E. Dr. MLK Blvd in Tampa. Please call 813.238.8001 and ask for Operations for more information, or write DT@wmnf.org.
- Computers (Desktop and tower)
- Laptops/Notebooks
- Tablets/iPads
- Servers
- Server Racks
- Networking Equipment – Routers/Hubs/Switches
- Cell Phones
- Cables/Cords/Wire
- Hard Drives
- UPS Battery Back-ups/Power Supplies
- Phones/Phone Systems
- Circuit Boards/RAM
- Ink/Toner Cartridges
- Home/Office Phones
- Phone Systems
- Docking Station
- Keyboards/Mice