Community Gardens and Tiny Homes on the Sustainable Living Program

Share this:

On Monday’s WMNF Sustainable Living program we talked about Community Gardens and our Coalition of Community Gardens’ upcoming “Growing more Community Gardens” conference taking place in Tampa.

Our guest was Kitty Wallace, co-founder of Tampa Heights Community Garden and the Coalition of Community Gardens. Community gardens are very important in many ways and there are many reasons to attend this Conference on April 6th &7th at the Tampa Heights Youth Development and Community Center (2005 N Lamar Ave Tampa).

Next we talked about Tiny Houses and a Tiny House Conference coming up in St Petersburg. St Pete Ecovillage is really making a positive difference in the Tampa Bay Area, especially in tiny housing. Chris Kendrick, co-founder of St Pete Eco Village joined the program with Scott Bitterli, Project Manager for the Ivy Group Consultants in St Pete. Scott is a Sustainability Consultant and Community Advocate, and vice president of the St. Pete Sustainability Council. Also, Pat Dunham joined the conversation; she’s a Tiny House Advisor and she presently lives in a 235 square foot home. Sounds like a great conference on April 8th and 9th at St Pete Collage, Allstate Center.

www.coaltionofcommunitygardens.weebly.com