Cool, Imaginative Suggestions on Life Elsewhere

It’s that time of the year again for the Life Elsewhere Annual Holiday Gift Show. This is when we ask some of our favorite guests from the past twelve months to select three books and one non-book gift. Our distinguished all-star lineup includes esteemed New York City-based creative director; Robert Newman, famed singer-songwriter, Amy Rigby; scholarly anthropologist and author, Agustin Fuentes; best-selling author and screenwriter, Mark Haskell Smith and astute journalist, Remy Carreiro. Be prepared for a cool, imaginative gift suggestions.

Life Elsewhere is now available at NPR One & iTunes

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3