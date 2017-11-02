Disney workers living near poverty fighting for a pay raise

Share this:

A 2014 report by the Associated Press found a rash of homelessness among children living in the Central Florida communities around Walt Disney World. There were more than 1,200 homeless families with children just in Osceola County. “Homeless advocates blame the housing problem on the low-paying wages of the service economy and the rents in Osceola.” Many of those service workers are currently negotiating with Disney for higher wages. Ed Chambers is president of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1625 and of the collection of six unions representing 38,000 full time and part-time Walt Disney World employees, known as the Service Trades Council of Unions.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.