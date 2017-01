On Monday’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day edition of the WMNF 88.5 FM Sustainable Living program we talked with a local community activist and political organizer, Kofi Hunt.

Kofi’s presently working with “Fight For 15 Florida” and has “The Peoples Inauguration” event coming up this Friday, January 20, at Williams Park in St Petersburg (330 – 2nd Ave N.) For more information on the upcoming rally check their facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/FightFor15FL