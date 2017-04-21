Earth Day on Morning Energy

Earth Day is an annual worldwide celebration that occurs on April 22. It marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. Education is the foundation of the movement. On Morning Energy we are going to do our part to celebrate this movement as well through good music useful information.

Join me, Renna (your Radio Flayme) this Friday, from 4 to 6am to be a part of this dynamic musical journey!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.