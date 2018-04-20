“Earth Day” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Earth is the third planet from the Sun and the only object in the Universe known to harbor life. According to radiometric dating and other sources of evidence, it is believed that Earth formed over 4.5 billion years ago.

Earth is affectionately known as “Mother Earth”. However, there are some who believe that this name gives us a dangerous and false since of security in light of a host of environmental concerns such as pollution, toxic wastes, wildlife preservation, land conservation and landfills. These environmental concerns have lead to a global/worldwide celebration known as Earth Day which has been taking place for nearly half a century.

On Morning Energy we are going to do our part to chime in on this celebration as well, with tasteful music and useful information.