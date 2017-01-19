FDOT: TBX toll lanes shouldn’t be elevated through Tampa

The Florida Department of Transportation is shooting down the idea of moving proposed toll lanes from ground level to an elevated expressway in Tampa; Ed McKinney, an FDOT planning and environmental administrator, told Tampa City Council members at the Community Redevelopment Agency meeting Thursday morning that the problems cited by opponents of the Tampa Bay Express (TBX) project would actually be made worse with elevated toll lanes.

McKinney says elevating the toll lanes during the proposed TBX interstate highway expansion would mean destroying the homes of even more residents of Tampa Heights or Seminole Heights.

The FDOT secretary told a state Senate committee last month that it’s time to hit the reset button on TBX. But what does that mean? That’s a question Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez asked McKinney.