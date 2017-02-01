Feeding Tampa Bay draws attention to hunger problem

The group Feeding Tampa Bay is convinced that hunger is a bigger problem in the Tampa Bay area than many people realize. Its executive director, Thomas Mantz, says that’s why the group is hosting a “Hunger Dinner” Thursday night to draw attention to local food insecurity.

Feeding Tampa Bay says it serves 700,000 people in its ten-county area.

A press release says, “Participants will unknowingly be separated into ‘food secure’ and ‘food insecure’ groups when arriving to the Feeding Tampa Bay warehouse, and then partake in a meal typical either for people with enough food or for those who often go hungry. The event is designed to spark a new discussion among the community about what it means and what [it] feels like to not have enough to eat.”

Feeding Tampa Bay

4702 Transport Drive, Building 6

Tampa, FL 33605