“Finding Your Calm When Disasters Strike” on Morning Energy

Former Navy Fighter Pilot Captain Tammie Jo Shults was praised for her “Nerve of Steel” during an emergency landing on Southwest Airlines 1380. About 20 minutes after the flight departed from New York, passengers said they heard what sounded like explosions. Debris from an engine failure broke open a plane window and an female passenger was being sucked through a hole where the window had been. And as chaotic as things were at the time- with oxygen masks dangling down and passengers screaming as they struggled to save the woman, the pilot’s voice conveyed none of the panic aboard the plane.

For those who knew Tammie Jo, her actions during this crisis didn’t come as a surprise. One friend for example was quoted as saying, “That’s how she’s wired. “And in addition to her friend’s words, Tammie Jo texted a longtime friend to say, “God Is Good”.

Throughout our lifetime, we will have to likely go through a host of challenges. And how we emerge from these challenges has a lot to do with how we are wired as well. On Morning Energy we are going to spend time exploring ways of how to “Find Our Come When Disaster Strikes”.

