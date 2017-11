Share this:

A Sarasota-area state Senator has introduced a bill to the Florida Legislature that would forbid cities and counties from passing rules protecting trees; Republican Greg Steube’s bill would stop local governments from regulating “trimming, removal, or harvesting of tree and timber on private property.” But SB 574 is opposed by many environmentalists, including Jono Miller, who has worked on tree issues in Sarasota for several decades.

