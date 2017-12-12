Florida Campaign for Criminal Justice Reform backs several state bills

Share this:

Nearly 100,000 people are incarcerated in Florida, costing state taxpayers more than 2.3 billion dollars a year; those numbers are from the website of the Florida Campaign for Criminal Justice Reform, a nonpartisan group that’s trying to reduce the number of people caught up in the justice system.

WMNF News interviewed Raymer Maguire, the ACLU of Florida’s Criminal Justice manager on Florida Campaign for Criminal Justice Reform

Listen:

For example, the Florida Campaign for Criminal Justice Reform wants the state to eliminate driver’s license suspensions as a punishment for non-driving offenses.