Florida Friendly Landscaping on the Sustainable Living Program

On Monday’s Sustainable Living Program we talked with three University of Florida Agriculture Extension Agents about Florida Friendly Landscaping and Water Wise water conservation principles.

Our Local Extension Service guests were Jim Moll from Pasco County, Brian Neiman with Pinellas County, and with Hillsborough County was Lynn Barber.

Among the many topics we discussed was our Water Wise Awards program and they encouraged us to submit applications of water wise landscapes through the Tampa Bay Water website. Herbalist Bob Linde also joined the program to tell us about this year’s Herb Day event coming up in St Petersburg. Bob also talked about his choices for the three most important native Florida herbs!

You can listen back to Sustainable Living here.

www.Uf.ifas.ufl.edu/

https://www.tampabaywater.org/

https://www.facebook.com/events/166186027365484