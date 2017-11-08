Florida lobbyist: sexual harassment “rampant” in Legislature

Share this:

Clearwater state Senator Jack Latvala was removed Monday as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee after reports that he may have groped or made demeaning comments toward women; a long-time lobbyist in Tallahassee tells WMNF News that sexual harassment “just runs rampant through the Capitol.” Barbara DeVane is a lobbyist for the Florida chapter of NOW, the National Organization for Women.

Listen:

DeVane says the low wages of Florida’s state workers help to enable sexual predators.

The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper first reported on the link between low pay by Florida state workers and their vulnerability to sexual harassment.