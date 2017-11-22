Share this:

On today’s Sustainable Living Program at 10 AM we talked about permaculture and the upcoming Florida Permaculture Convergence. Our guests were a couple of the organizers and presenters at this year’s convergence: Wendell Martinkovic is a former UF County Extension Agent, Peace Corp Volunteer, and a master of appropriate technology, organic farming, edible and native plants, resource utilization, composting, humanure and working permaculture. Jenny Nazak calls Daytona Beach home, where she teaches about minimalism, permaculture, cooperation and community. Jenny’s interests are some of my favorite topics: Solar cooking, rocket stoves, hay bale cooking, composting, appropriate technology and composting toilets. During the program we talked a little about all of these topics. The Twelve Principles of Permaculture create sustainable living. Hope you can make the convergence! www.flpermacultureconvergence.org