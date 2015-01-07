Florida solar industry concerned that utility companies might make moves against net metering

Some people within the solar energy industry is concerned that the upcoming legislative session will bring changes that will discourage energy consumers from considering solar power. Scott McIntyre,CEO of Solar Energy Management, and Ivan Penn, who covers energy issues for the Tampa Bay Times, join us today to talk about how Florida utility companies might push for changes against net metering. Net metering allows monitoring of solar energy fed back into a power grid against power taken from it, allowing consumers to substantially reduce or eliminate their power bill.