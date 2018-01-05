“A Fresh Start” on Morning Energy

Share this:

A “Fresh Start” is defined as the beginning of a new period or step. It involves: house cleaning, planting new seeds, and revisiting our life’s purpose statement. People often set their hearts on new beginning at the start of a new year. Sometimes new beginnings are not always easy to embrace. For example, it may involve accepting the death of a love one, ending a painful relationship, or starting a new career. Although new beginnings can be tough to embrace, there are positive life lessons that can often be learned. As part of our musical journey today, we are going to share inspirational story about “Fresh Starts” as it relates to various areas of our lives….

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.