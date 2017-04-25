Fruiting Plants for your Home on the Sustainable Living program

On Monday’s WMNF Sustainable Living Program we talked about fruiting plants with Sean and Jessica O’Toole, owners of the Wild Guava, a local fruit and plant nursery. Also joining us was Dr. Jonathan Crane, Professor of Horticulture and a Tropical Fruit Crop Specialist with the University of Florida Tropical Research Center in Homestead. Avocados, mangos and citrus were the hot topics with listeners, but there were also some interesting questions on more temperate fruits such as paw-paws and peaches.

