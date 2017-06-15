Funny Guys, Seriously. Redux* on Life Elsewhere

Share this:

With an insult Tweeting President, our world appears so preposterous it’s almost possible to believe we are all living out the fantasy of a comedian’s mind. That maybe going to far, even comedians are not amused by the antics from the White House.

For instance, comedian, writer, musician, actor, and radio host, Dave Hill along with his good friend and fellow comedian, Greg Barris, who is a staple of New York’s downtown stand-up scene, were in the neighborhood performing recently. They graciously took time out from their hectic schedule to chat with Norman B.

Understandably, the ensuing conversation explored what is funny in the age of Trump? Dave and Greg also shared their opinions on a wide range of topics, including the fraternity of comics; the evolution of comedy; Robin Williams and Johnny Carson; comedy specials; hecklers and the use of profanity.

Comedians seldom reveal what’s behind their on-stage persona, in this hour of conversation, Norman B guides Dave Hill and Greg Barris to comfortably offer insights into the minds of two very funny guys, seriously.

*This is a redux edition of Life Elsewhere. Perhaps now, more than ever, we think you need to hear what Dave and Greg have to say.

Life Elsewhere is available at iTunes

Sundays 12 noon ET at The Source WMNF HD3