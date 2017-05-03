Give Day Tampa Bay Nonprofits on Radioactivity Tuesday

Give Day Tampa Bay encourages the public to donate to local nonprofits

Tuesday was the annual Give Day Tampa Bay — a day when people living here in Tampa Bay are asked to donate to local charities and nonprofits. WMNF was participating, and hoped to hear from our listeners, especially listeners who have never contributed, but there are 600 charities and nonprofits on the list. Some are arts organizations, others help animals, while some help young people get involved in sports and music. You can see the entire list of charities at the event’s website. Host Rob Lorei highlighted several charities that work on alleviating human suffering.

Rob’s first guest was Wilma Norton, who is with The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. She is one of the organizers of Give Day Tampa Bay.

Several charities taking part in Give Day Tampa Bay work on human needs. These include two groups that help people who have no health insurance and have few other options when it comes to getting health care, and a group that helps women who’ve been incarcerated get back on their feet.

Rob spoke to Beth Houghton, Executive Director of the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, and Barbara Rhode with the Red Tent Women’s Initiative.

Since 2012, The Red Tent Women’s Initiative has served over 1,000 women, providing classes three days a week inside the Pinellas County Jail as well as weekly community groups on the outside. Red Tent’s classes and groups provide safe spaces for women to come together to create marketable art while gaining profound insight into themselves and their relationships through instruction, mentoring, and friendship.

Rob’s final guest was Kelly Bell, who is the Executive Director of the the Judeo Christian Health Clinic. The clinic does not receive government funding, and relies on donors to help meet its financial needs so it can provide

Life-saving medications for people who cannot afford them,

Eye glasses so that people can see well enough to continue working, and

Dental care so that people who are in pain can be helped by resolving costly dental problems.

To listen back to this interview from Tuesday, May 2, 2017, click here.