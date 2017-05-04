Golf course residents protest Tampa Sports Authority over pesticide

A half dozen residents of Forest Hills demonstrated outside Raymond James Stadium Thursday against plans to fumigate a golf course near their homes; next Tuesday the Tampa Sports Authority plans to apply the pesticide Curfew to the Babe Zaharias Golf Course to kill worms called nematodes.

But Jillian Harber, who lives on the golf course in a house her grandparents built in 1952, is concerned that the poison could affect the humans in her neighborhood.

Another protester, Sandra Duenas, also lives in Forest Hills. She is a data scientist and her property is 50 feet from the golf fairway.

Kevin Murdock lives by the golf course in Forest Hills and is a golfer.

The Tampa Sports Authority did not respond to WMNF News’ request for an interview about their plans to use the pesticide Curfew on the Babe Zaharias golf course next Tuesday.

Here’s a link to a previous WMNF News story about Curfew.

Here’s some information from the Dow AgroSciences web site about Curfew:

It says “The plant parasitic nematodes targeted by the application of Curfew do not pose a risk to people or pets”

In the FAQ, it asks, “Can Curfew be a risk to humans?”

“Answer: Yes. If used incorrectly, prolonged exposure to the gas or liquid chemical can cause health problems. The application method is designed to keep Curfew in the soil, so that it will not come into contact with people or pets. That’s why it is applied by specially-trained applicators, who take specific precautions to limit exposure.”