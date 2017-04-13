Celebrating ‘Good Friday’ on Morning Energy

Good Friday, also known as “Holy Friday,”. It is the Friday immediately preceding Easter Sunday. And it also follows “Holy Thursday”….which is the day Christ celebrated the “Last Supper with his Disciples…..

“Good Friday” is celebrated traditionally as the day on which Jesus was crucified. Many Christian churches celebrate Good Friday with a subdued service, usually in the evening, and reflect on Christ’s death through solemn hymns, prayers of thanksgiving, a message centered on Christ’s suffering for OUR sakes, and observance of the Lord’s Supper.

On Morning Energy…we are going to take part in this celebration as well, through a musical journey that navigates through the life of this savior.

