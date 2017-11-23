“Being Grateful” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Thanksgiving is a time of year when many gather to collectively express their gratitude for things like family, friends, and their health. However, there may be those who are plagued with circumstances where you are not feeling so grateful. This could perhaps be due to not having family and friends around to celebrate this special day with or perhaps you are experiencing an emotional or physical hardship. On Morning Energy we are going to spent time talking about ways we can still be grateful despite our hardships and disappointments. And as part of our discussion, you will hear real life stories of those who have learned to do just that.

Join me Renna, your Radio Flayme Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!! Hope you are able to tune in! If not you can always listen back for a week on the Morning Energy archives.