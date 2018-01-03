In the Groove Best of 2017

Share this:

In the Groove’s favorites

So much music, So little time. 2017 flew by, but left us with a lot of good musical gifts. Here’s a list that we compiled for you to revisit & remember from time to time. We’ve organized it into a few different categories (much like we do the show), and by no means is it exhaustive (your thoughts & additions welcome on our social media sites). In the Groove airs every Tuesday night 10pm-midnight, or you can listen anytime online or with the WMNF app. Click here to go to our page to see the playlists. So here we go:

Best New Studio Releases

String Cheese Incident – Believe Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live from The Fox Oakland Gregg Allman – Southern Blood Gov’t Mule – Revolution Come, Revolution Go Steve Kimock – KIMOCK

Best New CD’s by Local Bands

Rich Whiteley and the Happy Campers – Live @ The Hideaway Boxcar Hollow – Boxcar Hollow Row Jomah – Guns & Gods & Gold Holey Miss Moley – Live from the Hometeam NYE Rally

Best Live Shows of the Year

Col Bruce Hampton & Friends – Hampton 70 (only the Colonel could pull that one off) Phish Bakers Dozen (13 shows over 3 weeks, 237 different songs, 0 repeats) Widespread Panic – St Augustine Run (9/15-17) Kung Fu’s Steely Dan cover sets (conceived and played before Walter Becker’s passing) Dead & Company Tour (Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kruetzman, Oteil Burbridg, Jeff Chimenti & John Mayer)

And of course, we had a few too many great ones who joined the big band in the sky this year including Col Bruce Hampton during his 70th birthday show, Butch Trucks & then Gregg Allman depleting the Allman Brothers, Walter Becker of Steely Dan, Tom Petty a week after he finished the 40th anniversary tour with The Heartbreakers, and of course, our very own Ray Villadonga, but not before he rocked Ulele’s backyard. RIP 2 ALL.

Looking forward to our 12th year on the air, continuing to bring you the best in new live, and local music keeping our scene alive. Thank you all