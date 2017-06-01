Moms Demand Action for Gunsense Tries to Reduce Gun Deaths in America

Share this:

Event Happening this Weekend to Raise Awareness of Gun Violence

Earlier this year the Tampa Bay Times reported that

“between 2010 and 2015, nearly 3,200 kids 17 and younger were killed or injured by firearms. Put another way, a child in Florida was shot, on average, every 17 hours.

“From 2010 through 2015, the number of kids killed in gun-related incidents rose nearly 20 percent. Injuries from guns jumped 26 percent from 2014 to 2015 alone.

“Firearms killed 475 kids during that six-year span — slightly less than cancer, but more than cardiovascular, infectious or respiratory diseases.

“Meanwhile, hospitals statewide billed more than $100 million for pediatric gun injuries.”

Radioactivity host Rob Lorei interviewed the state leader of the organization Moms Demand Action for Gunsense, Michelle Gajda.

The group is having an event this Saturday afternoon in Tampa as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Speakers include Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, former Tampa Police Chief Jane Castor, State Representative Sean Shaw, and Tampa City Councilman Guido Maniscalco. For details go to wearorange.org.

To listen back to this interview from Wednesday, May 31, 2017 click here.