On Saturday: Hands Across the Sand & March Against Monsanto

We look at two events coming up this weekend; our guests talk about several local actions for March Against Monsanto and for Hands Across the Sand.

Christine Wall , is helping to organize March Against Monsanto in Tampa. Here’s a list of several local events:

*March Against Monsanto – Tampa – Gaslight Square Park (Downtown Tampa). Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. Speakers follow & March starts at 12:00 p.m.

* March Against Monsanto – St. Petersburg – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Home Depot Crossroads Shopping Center, 2070 Tyrone Blvd N, St. Petersburg.

* Spring Hill Waterfall at US 19 and Spring Hi ll Drive from 10 until noon

* March Against Monsanto Sarasota / Bradenton – Whole Foods Market, 1451 1st St, Sarasota – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

A second event this weekend is Hands Across the Sand and one organizer is Phil Compton , senior representative of the Sierra Club .

Here are a few of the local Hands actions:

* Saturday at 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Bilmar Beach Resort – 10650 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island

* Bike Ride to Hands Across the Sand 2017 – meet at the Florida Suncoast Sierra Club (1990 Central Ave, St. Pete) around 9:30 a.m. The ride is about 9 miles each way and should take about an hour

* Saturday at 11:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m. – 4 Rockaway St, Clearwater Beach

* Saturday at 11:30 a.m.- 12:05 p.m. – 1800 Gulf Blvd, Indian Rocks Beach

WMNF volunteers and listeners will be helping the Sierra Club at Hands Across the Sand. You can wear your WMNF gear and join them.

We also talked about what Florida gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam said about carbon dioxide emissions. Last week Putnam told WMNF News that the Florida governor has no role, that it should be up to the federal government.

At the beginning of the show we heard two listeners commenting about our last show. It was all about the recently completed Florida legislative session; these listeners have different opinions about fracking and the legislature’s failure to pass a ban on hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Florida.

Watch the show here: