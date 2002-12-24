DJ Posted December 24, 2002 by & filed under . Share this: prisonersforprofit excellent show on true talk fri. 3-3-17 with stephen zunes. zunes’s expertise on the middle east illuminates the disconnect in washington d.c. and the trump admin. in regards to the middle east and the palestine/israeli land dispute, not to mention how disgustingly apparent it is that american policy is largely driven by the profit incentives of private arms contractors. keep up the great work samar and wmnf. Lynette Benson Those references for logical fallacies are https://yourlogicalfallacyis.com/ and Fallacy Fox on Facebok. Knowledge is Power. When you know the fallacy, you can arm yourself against it. Lynette Benson Love what you just did with the caller who said “What about blablabla?” and you said, “Perfect illustration of what we are talking about”. Good Job