Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering on Radioactivity Thursday

Local Practitioners Discuss Yogi Sadhguru’s Inner Engineering Program

Yoga has taken off in the U.S. since the 1960s. In a few days, internationally known yogi Sadhguru, who has reached over 100 million people worldwide through his yoga and meditation practices, will teach his ‘Inner Engineering’ program in Tampa April 29-30 at the Tampa Convention Center. It’s one of only two North American stops he will make this year. According to the organization’s website, “Sadhguru’s program uses minimal movements and focuses on the breath to promote overall well-being. It’s been known to significantly improve hypertension, asthma, headaches, (and) anxiety.”

Rob Lorei interviewed three people involved in the event. Ganesh Narayanaswamy is an Isha Yoga teacher with the nonprofit Isha Foundation. Dr. Arunachalam Jothivijayarani (who goes by Dr. Rani) is an OBGYN from Sarasota who practices Inner Engineering and recommends it to her patients. And Victoria Flores-Carlson, from Brandon, is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist who practices the program.

To listen back to this interview from 4/06/17, click here.