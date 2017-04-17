FBI Agent and Author Joe Navarro on Radioactivity Wednesday

FBI agent recounts the spy ring that went from West Germany to Tampa

Host Rob Lorei interviewed Joe Navarro, a veteran FBI special agent who was able to uncover one of the smartest spies of the Cold War era — a spy with a photographic memory, an Army veteran who spent time here in Tampa, and who passed along to the Soviet Union the U.S. plans for war between the two countries.

Navarro is a profiler, an expert in reading body language, and author of the book What Every Body is Saying. His latest book is Three Minutes to Doomsday: An Agent, a Traitor and the Worst Espionage Breach in U.S. History (Scribner).

Navarro is a founding member of the FBI’s National Security Division Behavioral Analysis Program. His latest book recounts his efforts to court and prosecute a bedraggled but brilliant young spy in the late 1980s. What began as a routine interview for Navarro, who had SWAT team, aerial surveillance, and counterintelligence responsibilities in the Tampa office, turned into an all-consuming mission to uncover an unprecedented spy enterprise in West Germany. Over a year and a half, the author met repeatedly — eventually daily — with Rod Ramsay, a former soldier who had been the junior partner of an espionage mastermind at the 8th Infantry Division headquarters.

