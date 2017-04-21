John Morgan: “more likely than unlikely” to run for Florida Governor

Attorney John Morgan says he’s “more likely than unlikely” to run for Florida governor, but it doesn’t make sense to start running yet; Morgan spoke Friday afternoon at a Tampa Tiger Bay Club meeting in the Bryan Glazer Family JCC (Jewish Community Center) in Tampa’s historic Homer W. Hesterly Armory building.

Morgan also said he would push for a 2020 constitutional amendment to dramatically raise the minimum wage in Florida in 2020.

He said, “Jesus was a liberal Democrat.”

Morgan also criticized Tallahassee Legislators for how they’re trying to implement the medical marijuana constitutional amendment.

Watch John Morgan at Tampa Tiger Bay in 3 parts here: