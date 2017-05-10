Urban Planner Joshua Frank on Radioactivity Wednesday

The Solution to Tampa’s Traffic Problem? Tear Down I-275?

With its mostly elevated lanes, the interstate chops up communities and cuts through North Tampa, Sulphur Springs, Seminole Heights, Tampa Heights, West Tampa and the Westshore area. The Florida Department of Transportation wants to expand, through what they call the TBX Plan. The plan would add more lanes and make some of those lanes toll lanes. TBX has been quite controversial — especially to neighbors who live along the giant interstate who don’t want the highway expanded.

The Florida Department of Transportation has put the TBX plan on hold for now.

But a local urban planner has another idea — tear it down. Host Rob Lorei interviewed Joshua Frank who wrote his master’s thesis on an alternative to TBX, which suggests that tearing down I-275 is an idea that should be considered.

What is the labor perspective on the current session of the Florida legislature?

The state legislature is wrapping up its session in Tallahassee. A lot was at stake including a slight pay raise for state workers, changes to worker’s comp, and decisions on whether the legislature should pre-empt local ordinances regarding labor laws, the environment, and cell phone towers. Rob’s second guest is Rich Templin, who is the legislative and political director of the Florida AFL-CIO.

To listen back to these interviews from Wednesday, May 3 2017, click here.