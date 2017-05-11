Immigration Advocate Juan Escalante on Radioactivity Friday

What it’s like to be an undocumented immigrant

President Trump is vowing a crackdown on illegal immigration. After some very tough talk about undocumented immigrants during the campaign, President Trump’s administration has issued some new guidelines for treating undocumented immigrants.

Host Rob Lorei spoke with Juan Escalante, who is with a group called America’s Voice, which advocates for immigrants. His parents came here from Venezuela in 2000 when he was a child. In 2007, their attorney mishandled their green card application and the entire family lost their legal status.

Escalante is the author of a recent article on Vox, titled I’m an Undocumented Immigrant. I Pay My Taxes Every Year.

