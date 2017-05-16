Education Activist Gives Legislature Poor Marks for K-12 Funding

Should Governor Scott veto the Education Portion of the Budget?

With the session of the state legislature that just ended Monday, some people are concerned about what’s in that budget, and there are even calls by some for the governor to veto the education portion of the budget.

One of the people who pays close attention to the legislature when it comes to education issues is Kathleen Oropeza, co-founder of Fund Education Now. It’s a group that advocates for full funding of public schools—as required by our state constitution. Host Rob Lorei spoke with her about the controversy involving the new state education budget.

