Lawyers concerned about UF police rules for Richard Spencer protests

White supremacist Richard Spencer plans to speak at the University of Florida in Gainesville next Thursday and hundreds of anti-fascists are expected to protest him; the university’s police department has made up a list of items that are prohibited at the demonstration that includes common items like bicycles, backpacks and purses.

WMNF News spoke with Andrea Costello, an attorney with Florida Legal Services, one of two groups that wrote a letter to the University of Florida Police expressing constitutional concerns about the list and treats to the free speech rights of protesters.

Listen:

There’s a Facebook event page for the protest against Richard Spencer called No Nazis at UF – Protest Richard Spencer.