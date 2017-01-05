Life Lessons From Those We Lost in 2016 on Morning Energy

2016 may have left many of us with a huge void as we’ve had to said “goodbye” to many individuals whom we’ve admired and loved. Whether these individuals were someone that we knew personally or someone who has distantly had a profound impact on our lives such as actors like: Florence Henderson from the Brady Bunch, John Glenn, 95, the all-American hero who was the first U.S. astronaut to orbit the Earth before being propelled into a long career in the U.S. Senate, and Carrier Fisher who is best known for her portrayal of the tough-talking Princess Leia who defies the Evil Empire in “Star Wars”.

We also lost a host of popular artists such as Prince, Leonard Cohen and David Bowie. On Morning Energy we are going to pay tributes to many of these individuals and also discuss some of the “LIFE LESSONS” that they left us.

