What Do Mainstream Faiths Think Of President Trump’s Ban on Refugees from Seven Countries?

WMNF’s MidPoint with Rob Lorei February 1, 2017

President Donald Trump has banned the entry of Syrian refugees into the US until further notice.

He has also halted the issuing of visas to the nationals of six other mainly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Libya, for three months.

Trump said the measures were part of new measures to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the US”.

Rights groups have condemned the move, saying there is no link between Syrian refugees in the US and terrorism.

The President’s executive order includes:

Suspension of the US Refugee Admissions Programme for 120 days

A ban on refugees from Syria until “significant changes” are made

A 90-day suspension on anyone arriving from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, except certain visa categories such as diplomats

To prioritise future refugee applications from those persecuted for their religion – but only if the person is part of a minority religion in their home country. The seven countries are majority Muslim nations—so favoritism for future refugees from the seven countries would be given to Christians and other non-Muslim denominations

There will be a cap of 50,000 refugees in 2017 – less than half of the upper limit under president Obama

We’re joined now by:

The Rev. Dr. Russell L. Meyer

Executive Director

Florida Council of Churches

He’s also with a group called Floridians Standing with Refugees