March for Our Lives Events

March for our lives is taking place on Saturday, Mar. 24, in Washington D.C and across the country. There are several events locally that you can participate in listed below (thanks to ABC):
10 a.m. Tampa — Kiley Garden, 400 N Ashley Dr.
10 a.m. Clearwater – Pinellas Tax Collectors office 13025 Starkey Road
10 a.m. Plant City – Plant City High School
10 a.m. Sarasota – Island Park Drive
10 a.m. – Bowling Green (Hardee County)
10:30 a.m. Lakewood Ranch – The Learning Experience Randy
11 a.m. Oldsmar – The Learning Experience
11 a.m. St. Pete – Poynter Park at USFSP Campus
12 p.m. Madeira Beach – 15100 Gulf Blvd
12 p.m. Manatee Co – Bradenton Riverwalk
4 p.m. Palm Harbor – Hooked on Reading
6 p.m. Lake Wales – 1 Highlander