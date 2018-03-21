March for Our Lives Events

Share this:

March for our lives is taking place on Saturday, Mar. 24, in Washington D.C and across the country. There are several events locally that you can participate in listed below (thanks to ABC):

10 a.m. Tampa — Kiley Garden, 400 N Ashley Dr.

10 a.m. Clearwater – Pinellas Tax Collectors office 13025 Starkey Road

10 a.m. Plant City – Plant City High School

10 a.m. Sarasota – Island Park Drive

10 a.m. – Bowling Green (Hardee County)

10:30 a.m. Lakewood Ranch – The Learning Experience Randy

11 a.m. Oldsmar – The Learning Experience

11 a.m. St. Pete – Poynter Park at USFSP Campus

12 p.m. Madeira Beach – 15100 Gulf Blvd

12 p.m. Manatee Co – Bradenton Riverwalk

4 p.m. Palm Harbor – Hooked on Reading

6 p.m. Lake Wales – 1 Highlander