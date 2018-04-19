MidPoint 4/19 – Former U.S. Rep Alan Grayson & Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White

Share this:

Alan Grayson will soon be announcing his comeback for a seat in the U.S. Congress, though what district in Florida he’ll be representing is still unknown.

The Orlando-area firebrand, who was defeated in his last race for the Democratic nomination for Senate in 2016, has been steadily raising money for over a year now in Florida’s 11th Congressional District, but that’s not the seat that he intends to seek when he announces his race for Congress in the coming weeks.

CD 11 encompasses parts of Central Florida and is currently occupied by Republican Daniel Webster, first elected to that seat in 2016.

Grayson says he won’t run in that seat, and is actively polling supporters about where they believe he should land. In his earlier congressional career, he served in a total of six different districts. He told WMNF on Thursday that it wouldn’t likely be the CD15 seat that is now open following Polk County Republican Dennis Ross’s announcement last week that he won’t run for reelection in 2018. That seat’s biggest media market resides in the Tampa Bay area, whereas he has served exclusively in the Orlando TV market.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White also appeared on the show, talking about his proposal to contemplate adding more municipal governments inside the county.

Despite the fact that it’s one of the biggest counties with 1. 4 million residents, the county only has three municipalities: Tampa, Temple Terrace and Plant City.

In comparison, Pinellas County, with about 1 million residents, has 24. Palm Beach County, roughly the same population as Hillsborough, has 40.

White said the idea came to him in part from the discussion started by Commissioner Sandy Murman of potentially increasing the number of County Commissioners from seven to nine, and making them all single-member districts.

You can listen to both interviews by clicking here.